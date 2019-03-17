After a rough stretch, the Celtics streak to their sixth win in 8 games

Published 1:52 PM, March 17, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Kyrie Irving finished one assist shy of a triple-double as the Boston Celtics squandered a 25-point lead but managed to hold on and beat the Atlanta Hawks, 129-120, in the NBA on Saturday, March 16 (Sunday, March 17, Manila time).

Irving had 30 points, 11 rebounds and 9 assists and Jaylen Brown scored 23 points for the Celtics, who have won 6 of their last 8 games for a 43-27 record.

"To be mature about having the lead, you've got to keep the pressure on them and keep playing smart basketball on both ends of the floor," Irving said. "We didn't do that."

Marcus Morris had 19 points and Jayson Tatum scored 18 for Boston.



Trae Young led the Hawks with 26 points, John Collins scored 20 with 11 rebounds, Taurean Price had 17 points and Vince Carter scored 16.

It could have been a costly win for the Celtics after forward Gordon Hayward suffered a strained neck early in the game and didn't return.

Hayward banged his head into the shoulder of Atlanta's John Collins and headed to the locker room.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens said Hayward left the arena at halftime and went home.

