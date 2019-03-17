The Warriors claim the first playoff berth in the NBA Western Conference

Published 6:56 PM, March 17, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Golden State Warriors hacked out a dominant win on Saturday, March 16 (Sunday, March 17, Manila time) to become the first team in the NBA Western Conference to secure a playoff berth.

Despite playing minus injured star Kevin Durant, the defending champion Warriors rolled past the Oklahoma City Thunder, 110-88, to hike their record to 43-27.

The Boston Celtics, though, had to fend off a late challenge from the Atlanta Hawks before forging a 129-120 decision.

Kyrie Irving finished just an assist shy of a triple-double with 30 points, 11 rebounds and 9 assists to lead the Celtics, who posted their sixth win in 8 games.

Game results

Golden State 110, Oklahoma City 88 (READ: Still minus Durant, Warriors whip Thunder)

Boston 129, Atlanta 120 (READ: Kyrie Irving flirts with triple-double as Celtics stop Hawks)

Dallas 121, Cleveland 116

San Antonio 108, Portland 103

Washington 135, Memphis 128

Denver 102, Indiana 100

Utah 114, Brooklyn 98

Phoenix 138, New Orleans 136 (OT)

– Rappler.com