MANILA, Philippines – The Golden State Warriors hacked out a dominant win on Saturday, March 16 (Sunday, March 17, Manila time) to become the first team in the NBA Western Conference to secure a playoff berth.
Despite playing minus injured star Kevin Durant, the defending champion Warriors rolled past the Oklahoma City Thunder, 110-88, to hike their record to 43-27.
The Boston Celtics, though, had to fend off a late challenge from the Atlanta Hawks before forging a 129-120 decision.
Kyrie Irving finished just an assist shy of a triple-double with 30 points, 11 rebounds and 9 assists to lead the Celtics, who posted their sixth win in 8 games.
Game results
Golden State 110, Oklahoma City 88 (READ: Still minus Durant, Warriors whip Thunder)
Boston 129, Atlanta 120 (READ: Kyrie Irving flirts with triple-double as Celtics stop Hawks)
Dallas 121, Cleveland 116
San Antonio 108, Portland 103
Washington 135, Memphis 128
Denver 102, Indiana 100
Utah 114, Brooklyn 98
Phoenix 138, New Orleans 136 (OT)
– Rappler.com