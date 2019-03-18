Giannis Antetokounmpo outduels Joel Embiid in their individual matchup but Philadelphia takes one over Milwaukee in a battle of Eastern Conference giants

Published 12:10 PM, March 18, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Joel Embiid scored 40 points and 15 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers overcame Giannis Antetokounmpo's career-high 52 points with a playoff berth clinching 130-125 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, March 17 (Monday, March 18, Philippine time).

It was Embiid's 52nd double-double and the 25th time he has scored at least 30 points and seized 10 rebounds in an NBA game.

Embiid's best quarter was the 4th when he tallied 18 points as the Sixers earned a spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs by beating the top-ranked team.

"They are the best team in the NBA right now, as far as record goes," Embiid said. "No. 1 in our conference. I felt like we had to make a statement. We had to get this win."

"I thought we all did a pretty good job in the first half. In the second half, he (Antetokounmpo) kind of got going. He is tough to guard."

Jimmy Butler had 27 points and JJ Redick 19 for the Sixers, who won their fourth in a row.

Antetokounmpo carried the Bucks on his back with one of the best games of his career. He also 16 rebounds and 7 assists and Khris Middleton added 19 points.

The Bucks played without guard Malcolm Brogdon, who will be sidelined for at least 6 weeks with a plantar fascia tear on his right foot.

Embiid made two free throws in the final seconds of the fourth to help seal the win.

"He's (Embiid) a tough guy," Antetokounmpo said. "He's a great defender, strong. It was kind of hard going at him."

Also, Nikola Vucevic had 27 points and 20 rebounds to lead the Orlando Magic to a 101-91 win over the Atlanta Hawks. – Rappler.com