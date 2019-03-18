The former MVP incurs his 16th technical foul, which automatically earns a suspension under NBA rules, after charging on Klay Thompson

Published 1:06 PM, March 18, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Russell Westbrook was slapped with a one-game suspension for taking out his frustrations on an opponent in a 110-88 NBA loss to the Golden State Warriors.

The league's disciplinary officials suspended Westbrook on Sunday, March 17 (Monday, March 18, Philippine time) after he picked up his 16th technical foul of the season on Saturday night.

Under NBA rules, players are automatically suspended when they hit 16 technicals in a season and if Westbrook collects two more, then his coach could also be banned for a game.

A frustrated Westbrook received the technical with 3:29 remaining in the one-sided home contest when he was blocked by Klay Thompson.

Westbrook got upset because no foul was called and immediately charged at Thompson, fouling him instead.

Russell Westbrook picks up his 16th tech of the season.



2018/19 Technical Foul Leaders

16: Russell Westbrook

14: Patrick Beverley

14: Draymond Green

12: Andre Drummond

12: Blake Griffin

12: Josh Jackson

12: Kent Bazemore



Via @espn

pic.twitter.com/8BrBBkUQ6b — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) March 17, 2019

The former MVP missed all 7 of his three-point attempts and shot a dismal 2-for-16 from the floor against Golden State.

He will serve his suspension Monday when the Thunder host the Miami Heat.

The suspension came 5 days after Westbrook received a $25,000 fine for an altercation with a Utah Jazz fan. (WATCH: Jazz ban fan for life, but Westbrook also fined $25,000 over bust-up)

Westbrook later said he had been subjected to racist abuse.

The Jazz said the fan involved in the incident had been banned for life from the venue. (READ: Jazz owner: 'We are not a racist community')

The Jazz followed up by banning a second fan for "degrading and offensive" language aimed at Westbrook before a 2018 playoff game in Salt Lake City.

The NBA has called on all 30 teams to send out a memo to their fans, asking to respect the players. – Rappler.com