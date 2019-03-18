The Lakers' chances of reaching the playoffs continue to dwindle after a stunning loss to the Knicks

Published 8:29 PM, March 18, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers hit a new low after succumbing to a 123-124 loss to the New York Knicks on Sunday, March 17 (Monday, March 18, Philippine time).

Mario Hezonja pulled off the biggest play of the game for the Knicks by denying James the potential game-winner before the final buzzer as the Lakers' chances of reaching the playoffs continue to dwindle.

Before the day ended for the NBA, a game-winner was knocked down after Lou Williams beat the buzzer with a triple to lift the Los Angeles Clippers to a 119-116 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Elsewhere, the Philadelphia 76ers flushed Giannis Antetokounmpo's 52-point explosion down the drain as they hacked out a 130-125 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Game results

New York 124, LA Lakers 123

LA Clippers 119, Brooklyn 116

Philadelphia 130, Milwaukee 125

Houston 117, Minnesota 102

Detroit 110, Toronto 107

Miami 93, Charlotte 75

Orlando 101, Atlanta 91

Sacramento 129, Chicago 102

