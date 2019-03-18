Mario Hezonja pulls off a play of a lifetime by blocking LeBron James' potential game-winner

Published 7:57 AM, March 19, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Mario Hezonja has sure carved himself a place in New York fans' hearts after preserving the Knicks' 124-123 win over the Los Angeles Lakers with a block on LeBron James' potential game-winner.

The Croatian stayed with James one-on-one before denying the fallaway jumper that would have probably sparked the Lakers' fading playoff hopes.

Elsewhere, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Ben Simmons exchange emphatic dunks in the Philadelphia 76ers' gritty 130-125 triumph over the league-leading Milwaukee Bucks. – Rappler.com