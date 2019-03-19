'Absolutely nothing. We just missed shots,' says Klay Thompson, when asked what the San Antonio Spurs did to bottle up the Golden State Warriors

Published 3:56 PM, March 19, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Even after absorbing a 111-105 loss to the San Antonio Spurs, Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson believes that the home side's defense did not have any impact on the defending champions.

"Absolutely nothing. We just missed shots," said Thompson when asked what the Spurs did to bottle up the Warriors on Monday, March 18 (Tuesday, March 19, Manila time).

Although the Warriors were within striking distance in the first 3 periods, they lost control of the game when the Spurs took a four-point lead at the end of the 3rd quarter.

San Antonio cruised from there, leading by as much as 9 points in the payoff period.

"We had a couple of breakdowns at crunch time," said guard Steph Curry, who led Golden State with 25 points to go with 8 assists and 7 rebounds.

"We fought hard and they just made shots down the stretch."

Kevin Durant returned from injury to drop 24 points in the losing effort, while Thompson only managed to tally 14 points in the game.

Australia's Andrew Bogut, who signed with Golden State on March 6 after playing this season in the Australian National Basketball League, made his season debut for the Warriors.

"He looks good. He is a big help," Curry said of Bogut, who played 10 minutes and finished with 7 points and 7 boards.

Bogut played for the Warriors from 2012 to 2016 and was a key member of Golden State's 2014-2015 championship team.

Golden State dropped to 47-22 in the season, tied with Denver for top spot in the Western Conference standings. – with reports from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com