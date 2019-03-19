Watch the San Antonio Spurs cruise to a ninth straight win over the Golden State Warriors, and more thrilling action

Published 8:30 PM, March 19, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Here's the day's recap and other game highlights in the NBA!

Game results

San Antonio 111, Golden State 105 (READ: Spurs roll on at Warriors' expense as Nuggets clinch playoff spot)

(READ: Klay Thompson: Spurs' defense had no effect on Warriors)

New Orleans 129, Dallas 125 (WATCH: Dirk Nowitzki passes Chamberlain on NBA scoring list)

Denver 114, Boston 105

Cleveland 126, Detroit 119

Utah 116, Washington 95

Toronto 128, New York 92

Miami 116, Oklahoma 107

Chicago 116, Phoenix 101

Portland 106, Indiana 98

– Rappler.com