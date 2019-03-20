Steph Curry knocks in the longest shot of the NBA season

Published 9:19 AM, March 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Steph Curry punched in a game highlight early for the the Golden State Warriors.

Curry knocked in the longest shot of the NBA season – a 61-foot heave to beat the first-quarter buzzer during the Warriors’ game versus the San Antonio Spurs.

The two-time league MVP received a pass from Shaun Livingston before launching the long triple – from the opposite three-point arc – that hit the backboard before going in.

Also, check out a couple more key plays from from the Dallas Mavericks as league veteran Dirk Nowitzki drained a jumper that propelled him to 6th on the NBA all-time scoring list, while Maxi Kleber buried an emphatic dunk. – Rappler.com