The Warriors bounce back from an upset loss as Steph Curry erupts for 22 points in the 3rd quarter

Published 10:57 AM, March 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Just a day after an upset loss to the San Antonio Spurs, the Golden State Warriors bounced back with a 117-107 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA on Tuesday, March 19 (Wednesday, March 20, Manila time).

Steph Curry unleashed 36 points, including 8 three-pointers, on top of 5 assists and 3 rebounds as the defendings champions – who had secured the first playoff berth in the Western Conference – hiked their record to 48-22.

The Timberwolves fought hard, tying the game at 61 before Curry took over as the two-time league MVP knocked in 22 points in the 3rd quarter, including 14 straight to close the period that gave the Warriors a 91-75 advantage.

Klay Thompson added 28 points and Jonas Jerebko also scored 18 for the Warriors.

Last 14 points of the quarter



Stephen Curry.



pic.twitter.com/z6ZHhvpoBJ — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 20, 2019

Kevin Durant, who played his first game back from injury against the Spurs, finished with 17 points and Draymond Green tallied 10 rebounds and 9 assists for the Warriors.

Karl-Anthony Towns had a huge double-double effort of 26 points and 21 rebounds to pace the Timberwolves, whose playoff hopes have started to fade as they remained 10th in the West with a 32-39 slate.

Andrew Wiggins chipped in 20 points and Josh Okogie scored 19 for the Timberwolves.

Third time @StephenCurry30 has hit 300 treys in a season pic.twitter.com/Dtmp5hbrtk — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 20, 2019

