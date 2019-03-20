The Lakers continue to teeter on the brink of playoff elimination as they miss the services of LeBron James

Published 11:58 AM, March 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Milwaukee Bucks barely needed Giannis Antetokounmpo as they added to the Los Angeles Lakers' growing woes with a 115-101 win on Tuesday, March 19 (Wednesday, March 20, Philippine time).

Antetokounmpo, who erupted for a career-high 52 points two days ago, was forced to be sidelined due to a right ankle sprain.

But that hardly mattered as Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez took over the scoring cudgels from their MVP contender teammate to fortify the Bucks' hold of the NBA's best record and send the Lakers to their fourth straight loss.

Middleton finished with 30 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists while Lopez had 28 points laced with 5 triples on top of 9 rebounds, 4 blocks, 3 assists, and 3 steals.

Brook Lopez (28 PTS, 5 3PM) and @Khris22m (30 PTS, 10 REB, 5 AST) combine for 58 in the @Bucks home victory vs. LAL! #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/mD1r6u5KaI — NBA (@NBA) March 20, 2019

Nikola Mirotic added 23 points, Eric Bledsoe chipped in 14 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists, and 4 steals and Pat Connaughton delivered 13 points and 8 rebounds for Milwaukee, which improved to 53-18.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope put up a game-high 35 points off the bench for the Lakers, who played without superstar LeBron James due to a sore left groin – the same injury that sidelined him for 17 straight games this season.

Without its main gunner, Los Angeles remained stuck at 11th place in the Western Conference behind a 31-40 record and teeters on the brink of playoff elimination.

Rajon Rondo had 13 points, 10 assists, and 6 rebounds while Kyle Kuzma and Reggie Bullock chimed in 17 and 13 points, respectively, in the losing effort. – Rappler.com