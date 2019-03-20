The reigning MVP completes the feat with a 31-point outing in the Rockets' dominant win over the Hawks

Published 12:49 PM, March 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – James Harden carved a piece of NBA history by becoming the first player in history to score at least 30 points against all 29 opposing teams in the league in the same season.

The reigning MVP completed the feat after dropping 31 points in the Houston Rockets' dominant 121-105 road win over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, March 19 (Wednesday, March 20, Philippine time.)

@JHarden13 becomes the first player in @NBAhistory to score 30+ points against all 29 opponents in the same season! #Rockets pic.twitter.com/czZFuYGULH — NBA (@NBA) March 20, 2019

Michael Jordan also scored at least 30 points against all opposing NBA teams during the 1986-87 season but he did it against only 22 opponents.

The win allowed the Rockets to keep up the pressure on Golden State and second-placed Denver as the Hawks slumped to their 48th defeat of the season.

Harden had 10 assists and 8 rebounds to go with his points tally as the Rockets starters assumed total control.

@JHarden13 goes for 31 PTS, 10 AST, 8 REB, becoming the first player in @NBAHistory to score 30+ points against all 29 opponents in the same season! #Rockets pic.twitter.com/W7P6p2DBBg — NBA (@NBA) March 20, 2019

Clint Capela added 26 points while Chris Paul had 13 points and 11 assists. Danuel House Jr. added a further 19 points from the bench for Houston.

Atlanta's scoring was led by Trae Young with 21 points, 12 assists and 4 rebounds.

Houston's win keeps them in 3rd spot in the West, with 45 wins and 26 defeats.

The Warriors, meanwhile, bounced back from their loss to San Antonio two days ago with an emphatic 117-107 blowout of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The reigning NBA champions were always on the attack against the Timberwolves, who fell to 32-39 after the defeat in Minneapolis.

Stephen Curry drained 36 points and Klay Thompson chalked up 28 points to carry the offensive burden for the Warriors.

Kevin Durant had 17 points while Swedish veteran Jonas Jerebko put up 18 points from 18 minutes on the court.

Draymond Green anchored the Warriors defense, making 4 blocks while contributing 19 rebounds and 9 assists.

The Warriors continue to lead the Western Conference from Denver with 48 wins and 22 losses. – Rappler.com