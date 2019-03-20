Steph Curry goes on a scoring tear yet again as the defending champion Warriors rebound against the Timberwolves

Published 10:30 PM, March 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Steph Curry came out on a scoring tear yet again.

Curry erupted for 36 points – highlighted by 22 in the 3rd quarter, including 14 straight to close the period – as the Golden State Warriors bounced back with a 117-107 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA on Tuesday, March 19 (Wednesday, March 20, Manila time).

Milwaukee also pulled off a big win even minus Giannis Antetokounmpo as the Bucks downed the Los Angeles Lakers, 115-101, behind Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez.

The MVP contender Antetokounmpo got sidelined due to a right ankle sprain.

Meanwhile, James Harden set another league milestone during the Houston Rockets' dominant 121-105 road win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Harden fired 31 points to become the first player in history to score at least 30 points against all 29 opposing teams in the league in the same season.

Game results

Golden State 117, Minnesota 107 (READ: Curry sizzles late as Warriors drub Timberwolves)

Milwaukee 115, LA Lakers 101 (READ: Antetokounmpo sits out but Bucks still trounce Lakers)

Houston 121, Atlanta 105 (READ: Harden first in NBA history to drop 30 vs all 29 foes in same season)

Philadelphia 118, Charlotte 114

Brooklyn 123, Sacramento 121

LA Clippers 115, Indiana 109

– Rappler.com