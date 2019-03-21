James Harden and Chris Paul put on a show for the Houston Rockets

Published 11:02 AM, March 21, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – James Harden certainly made it more than just a record-setting night.

In a game where Harden again made NBA history by becoming the first player to score at least 30 points against all 29 opposing teams in the league in one season, the reigning MVP made sure he did it in dazzling fashion.

Watch how Harden left Kent Bazemore spinning during the Rockets' huge road win over the Atlanta Hawks.

There's also the impressive Houston dishes with Clint Capela throwing down an alley-oop dunk off a Harden assist and Kenneth Faried slamming it home after Chris Paul's no-look pass. – Rappler.com