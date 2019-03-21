Behind Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson, the Cavs upset a Bucks side playing minus MVP contender Giannis Antetokounmpo

Published 11:54 AM, March 21, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Collin Sexton and the Cleveland Cavaliers took full advantage of Giannis Antetokounmpo's injury absence to score a 107-102 upset of the NBA Eastern Conference leaders Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, March 20 (Thursday, March 21, Manila time).

Cavs point guard Sexton led the scoring with 25 points while Jordan Clarkson had 23 off the bench to complete a remarkable reverse for the Bucks, who lead the standings with 53 wins and 19 defeats.

Antetokounmpo remained sidelined due to an ankle injury.

The Cavs remain one place off the bottom of the East with the third worst record in the league, with 19 wins and 53 losses.

However, a determined Cavaliers performance jolted the Bucks at the Quicken Loans Arena as the visitors struggled to adjust to the absence of Antetokounmpo, Malcolm Brogdon and Nikola Mirotic.

Milwaukee was also missing Pau Gasol, Sterling Brown and George Hill.

Khris Middleton led the scoring for the Bucks with 26 points and 12 rebounds while Eric Bledsoe added 24 with 8 rebounds and 8 assists.

Just a day earlier, though, the Bucks managed to win over the Los Angeles Lakers even minus the MVP contender. – Rappler.com