The Sixers pull off a comeback win over the Celtics in the showdown of Eastern contenders

Published 10:01 PM, March 21, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Jimmy Butler fueled a late comeback as the Philadelphia 76ers turned back the Boston Celtics for the first time this season, 118-115, in the NBA on Wednesday, March 20 (Thursday, March 21, Manila time).

Butler buried 15 of his 22 points in the final quarter and Joel Embiid also collected 37 points, a career-high 22 rebounds and 4 assists.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, meanwhile, pulled off an upset over league-leading Milwaukee, 107-102, as the Bucks played minus MVP contender Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Elsewhere, Houston’s James Harden and Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook dropped huge numbers but failed to power their respective teams to victory.

Harden exploded for 57 points but the Rockets still fell short in overtime against the Memphis Grizzlies, 126-125.

Similarly, Westbrook’s 42 points, 11 rebounds and 8 assists were put to waste as the Thunder bowed to the Toronto Raptors, 123-114 , also in overtime.

Game results

Philadelphia 118, Boston 115 (READ: Butler, Embiid star as Sixers rattle Celtics)

Cleveland 107, Milwaukee 102 (READ: Sexton powers Cavs over Giannis-less Bucks)

Memphis 126, Houston 125 (OT) (READ: Virtuoso Harden, Westbrook efforts go in vain)

Toronto 123, Oklahoma City 114 (OT)

Portland 126, Dallas 118

Orlando 119, New Orleans 96

Utah 137, New York 116

Chicago 126, Washington 120 (OT)

Miami 110, San Antonio 105

– Rappler.com