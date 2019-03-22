Former MVP Derrick Rose, along with Jeff Teague and Robert Covington, have been ruled out due to injuries

NEW YORK, USA – Minnesota Timberwolves' slim NBA playoffs hopes suffered a major setback Thursday with the announcement that guards Derrick Rose and Jeff Teague and forward Robert Covington were ruled out for the rest of the season.

The T-Wolves are 32-39 after dropping 7 of their past 10 games and would need to win at least 10 of their final 11 to reach the post-season.

Rose, the 2011 NBA Most Valuable Player, and Teague missed Minnesota's past 4 games, Rose with a sore right elbow and Teague after re-aggravating a left foot injury first nagging him in December. Both will be free agents in July.

Minnesota plans to shut down Derrick Rose for the rest of the season(elbow)



Let’s take a look back at his bounce back season...



•18.0 PPG

•4.3 APG

•48.2% FG

•37% 3PT(Career High)

•85.6% FT

•65.1% FG% at the rim

•24 Games with 20+ PTS

•50 Point Game on Halloween



pic.twitter.com/4UhLsM0gGD — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) March 21, 2019

An MRI of Rose's elbow showed a chip fracture and treatment is being considered while Teague was given an anti-inflammation medication and will wear a boot before being reevaluated after the season.

Covington, under contract until mid-2022, has been out for 34 games with a right knee bone bruise.

Covington averaged 14.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals this season for the T-Wolves while Rose averaged 18.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists and Teague contributed 12.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 8.2 assists.

Karl-Anthony Towns has led Minnesota this season, averaging 24.6 points and 12.3 rebounds. – Rappler.com