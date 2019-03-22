Former Western Kentucky basketball player Cliff Dixon succumbs to multiple gunshot injuries

Published 10:25 AM, March 22, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Tragedy has struck Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant after Cliff Dixon, whom he calls his “adopted brother,” was shot and killed while celebrating his birthday in Atlanta on Thursday, March 21 (Friday, March 22, Philippine time), per Yahoo! Sports.

Dixon, a former basketball player of Western Kentucky University, was just about to celebrate his 32nd birthday at the SL Lounge nightclub when he was shot multiple times by a yet unidentified assailant in the parking lot.

Paramedics were still able to rush Dixon to the nearby Grady Memorial Hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Durant has been good friends with Dixon since their teenage years and they even played basketball together at Suitland High School in Maryland.

Steve Kerr on Kevin Durant: "I did speak with Kevin. Obviously, a very difficult time for Kevin and Kevin's family. Quinn Cook was very close with the victim as well. Very somber mood at shoot-around today. ... For most of us who play this game, this is kind of our refuge." — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) March 22, 2019

The two-time Finals MVP also mentioned Dixon in his NBA MVP speech back in 2014.

“You keep me every day. There are days I come home upset after a game or a practice and you just brighten my day up. I thank you guys. I wouldn’t be be here without you guys. This is our trophy, too.”

Durant’s mother Wanda also issued a statement in the wake of the murder.

The Durant family extends our deepest condolences & prayers to Cliff’s mother, siblings, family & friends. Our family was an extension of his & we shared wonderful memories. His transition is an incredible loss for all of us who loved him, he will be missed dearly #CliffDixon RIP pic.twitter.com/QuIRt0hIIu — Wanda Durant (@MamaDurant) March 21, 2019

Despite the tragedy, Durant is expected to play today against the visiting Indiana Pacers.

Everyone's available today for the Warriors. — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) March 22, 2019

– Rappler.com