Published 4:03 PM, March 22, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The San Antonio Spurs paid tribute to Filipino guerrilla Liban Brillantes on Military Appreciation Night at the AT&T Center on Wednesday, March 20 (Thursday, March 21, Philippine time).

Wearing a Barong Tagalog, the 103-year-old Brillantes was showered with applause and adoration and was given a customized Spurs jersey with his age embroidered in the back.

Born and raised in the Philippines, Brillantes joined the US Army's 121st Infantry at age 19 and fought during World War 2 against the Japanese.

He served as a secret intelligence, taking a role of messenger between the US and the Philippines.

During last night’s @USAA Military Appreciation Night, we honored 103-year-old Liban Brillantes, who served in the Army’s 121st Infantry Division, with his own custom jersey! #SpursSalute pic.twitter.com/mNfDQZKbdz — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 21, 2019

According to a report by the San Antonio Express-News, Brillantes hails from Northern Luzon before he decided to migrate to the US at age 85. He became a citizen 7 years later.

He is a San Antonio resident and an avid Spurs fan. – Rappler.com