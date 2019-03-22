DeMarcus Cousins returns from injury and Kevin Durant puts aside a personal tragedy as the Warriors keep hold of the top spot in the Western Conference

MANILA, Philippines – DeMarcus Cousins returned from injury and Kevin Durant put aside a personal tragedy to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 112-89 drubbing of the Indiana Pacers in the NBA on Thursday, March 21 (Friday, March 22, Manila time).

Cousins collected 19 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 blocks after a two-game injury absence while Durant – whose close friend and former Western Kentucky University player Cliff Dixon was shot to death earlier in the day – had 15 points, 6 assists and 3 blocks.

The Denver Nuggets (48-22), meanwhile, stayed closed behind the West-leading Warriors (49-22) after a113-108 victory over the Washington Wizards.

Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets balanced charge with 15 points and 11 assists.

Game results

Atlanta 117, Utah 114

Charlotte 113, Minnesota 106

Detroit 118, Phoenix 98

Sacramento 116, Dallas 100

