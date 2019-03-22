WATCH: NBA game recap and highlights
MANILA, Philippines – DeMarcus Cousins returned from injury and Kevin Durant put aside a personal tragedy to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 112-89 drubbing of the Indiana Pacers in the NBA on Thursday, March 21 (Friday, March 22, Manila time).
Cousins collected 19 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 blocks after a two-game injury absence while Durant – whose close friend and former Western Kentucky University player Cliff Dixon was shot to death earlier in the day – had 15 points, 6 assists and 3 blocks.
The Denver Nuggets (48-22), meanwhile, stayed closed behind the West-leading Warriors (49-22) after a113-108 victory over the Washington Wizards.
Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets balanced charge with 15 points and 11 assists.
Game results
Golden State 112, Indiana 89 (READ: Durant puts personal tragedy aside to power Warriors past Pacers)
Denver 113, Washington 108 (READ: Nuggets grind out victory over fading Wizards)
Atlanta 117, Utah 114
Charlotte 113, Minnesota 106
Detroit 118, Phoenix 98
Sacramento 116, Dallas 100
– Rappler.com