Check out Steph Curry and Ricky Rubio's slick moves and Kevin Durant's huge block

Published 11:15 AM, March 23, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – As always, there’s no lack of highlight-worthy plays in a Golden State Warriors’ win.

Check out Steph Curry’s slick moves before unleashing a triple and Kevin Durant’s huge block on Indiana’s Myles Turner during the Warriors’ dominant triumph over the Pacers.

Utah guard Ricky Rubio, though, takes the top play of the day with a smooth behind-the-back pass to Derrick Favors in the Jazz’s game against the Atlanta Hawks. – Rappler.com