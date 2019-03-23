Behind Paul George and Russell Westbrook, the Thunder avenge Wednesday's loss to the Raptors to snap a four-game skid

Published 1:14 PM, March 23, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Paul George scored 28 points, Russell Westbrook had a triple-double of 18 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds, and the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Toronto Raptors, 116-109, in the NBA on Friday, March 22 (Saturday, March 23, Manila time).

Dennis Schroder scored 26 points off the bench and Jerami Grant had 19 as the Thunder avenged Wednesday's 123-114 overtime home defeat to Toronto.

The Thunder, who ended a four-game losing skid, made 20-of-43 shots from three-point range.

"Big win to pull us in the right direction."

PG with @LesleyMcCaslin after his 28-point night. pic.twitter.com/OjwjE8nisX — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) March 23, 2019

Kawhi Leonard scored 37 points and Pascal Siakam had 25 for the Raptors, who were missing point guard Kyle Lowry.

Raptors coach Nick Nurse said they were undone by turnovers.

"You look down (at the box score), we shot 50%, 52% from three, 85% from the line and you think, 'How are you not winning that game?'" Nurse said.

"Then you look over at the turnovers, 22 of them."

Swiping, swatting, scoring.

Thunder on fire in Q4. pic.twitter.com/4CESfiYgKM — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) March 23, 2019

– Rappler.com