MANILA, Philippines – James Harden set another NBA milestone while LeBron James had his own record snapped.
Harden unleashed 61 points to become just the fourth player with multiple 60-point games in a season as the Rockets rallied past the San Antonio Spurs, 111-105, on Friday, March 22 (Saturday, March 23, Manila time).
James, though, missed the playoffs for the first time since 2005 as the Los Angeles Lakers ended their playoff bid with a 111-106 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.
D'Angelo Russell led the Nets, scoring 21 points and 13 assists against his former team.
Game results
Houston 111, San Antonio 105 (READ: Harden equals career-high 61 in Rockets win over Spurs)
LA Lakers 106, Brooklyn 111 (READ: Lakers out: LeBron misses playoffs for 1st time since 2005)
Oklahoma City 116, Toronto 109 (READ: Thunder rip Raptors to get payback for OT loss)
Milwaukee 116, Miami 87
LA Clippers 110, Cleveland 108
Denver 111, New York 93
Orlando 123, Memphis 119 (OT)
– Rappler.com