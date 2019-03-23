James Harden records another NBA milestone as LeBron James sees his personal playoff streak end

Published 11:00 PM, March 23, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – James Harden set another NBA milestone while LeBron James had his own record snapped.

Harden unleashed 61 points to become just the fourth player with multiple 60-point games in a season as the Rockets rallied past the San Antonio Spurs, 111-105, on Friday, March 22 (Saturday, March 23, Manila time).

James, though, missed the playoffs for the first time since 2005 as the Los Angeles Lakers ended their playoff bid with a 111-106 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

D'Angelo Russell led the Nets, scoring 21 points and 13 assists against his former team.

Game results

