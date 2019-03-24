Just like in real play, Rial Polog – the first Filipino to become draft eligible for the NBA 2K League – says defense wins championships

Published 8:20 PM, March 24, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The future is bright for esports, just ask Filipino NBA 2K star Rial Polog.

Polog recently raked in $6,000 (roughly P315,000) when he reigned supreme in the 2019 NBA 2K19 Asia Tournament that saw him best the top players from the Philippines, South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

The 29-year-old is also the first Filipino to become draft eligible for the NBA 2K League – the NBA's burgeoning esports venture which is now on its second season.

"Laking bagay talaga 'yung video games sa akin kasi dati, laro-laro lang, casual lang," Polog told Rappler as he looked back on his beginnings.

(Video games are a big part of my life. Back then, it just was casual gaming for me.)

"Pero noong nakita ko na may potential akong mag-excel dito, pinursue ko talaga. Nag-practice ako nang nag-practice hanggang sa ito 'yung narating ko ngayon."

(But when I saw that I had the potential to excel, I pursued it. I practiced and practiced until I became what I am today.)

Just like any other successful esports player, Polog loved the game first before it became a career.

With the influence of his brother, he started playing NBA Live 2003 on PlayStation 1 before he transitioned to the NBA 2K series and tried his luck on minor tournaments.

"Napansin ko 'yan noong 2K13, doon ako nagsimula-simula ng mga small-time tournaments," Polog said when asked when he realized he could excel in esports.

(I noticed I could excel when I joined small-time tournaments for NBA 2K13.)

"Noong first na sali ko, natalo ako pero natatandaan ko, nakaabot ako ng semis agad. First time ko pa lang 'yun so tinry ko sumali ulit, nag-champion na ako."



(When I first joined a tournament, I lost but I remembered I reached the semifinals. That was just my first time so when I joined another tournament, that was the time I won the championship.)

Polog continued to claim victims on NBA 2K, and in 2015, he was discovered by PlayBook eSports Team and became a sponsored player.

Since then, Polog has cemented his status as one of the country's premier 2K players, ruling the inaugural 2016 and 2019 editions of the NBA 2K Asia Tournament.

He is Asia's only two-time champion, doing so in two different modes: quick game and MyTEAM.

The secret to his success? Finding the right balance.

While some may assume he spends all of his time in front of a game console, Polog actually has a 9-to-5 job as an IT specialist.

"Disiplina rin talaga sa sarili na bina-balance ko everyday. Kapag wala akong pasok, 'yun 'yung todo grind ko talaga. Bina-balance ko naman."

(I just have the discipline to balance things everyday. When I don't have work, that's when I grind it out. But I always balance my time.)

Polog also finds time to do his homework, searching for tips and tricks on YouTube and Reddit for ways to improve his game.

And he follows a simple basketball cliché.

"Defense wins championships. 'Yun talaga 'yung priority ko. Offense madali na 'yan."



(Defense wins championship. That has always been my priority. Offense comes easily with defense.)

No stopping

As if his accolades were not enough, Polog was the only one chosen by scouts among 4 Filipinos who saw action in the NBA 2K League Asia-Pacific Invitational in Hong Kong to become draft eligible.

With his impressive showing in the Invitational, he attracted interest from Celtics Crossover Gaming, Bucks Gaming, Warriors Gaming Squad and the Grizz Gaming.

But with only 75 players picked out of the 198 hopefuls in the 2019 NBA 2K League Draft, Polog found himself not receiving a call-up.

That, though, will not stop him from chasing what probably every 2K player in the world is dreaming of.

"Next year, mag-ta-tryout ako ulit. Hindi tayo titigil na walang ma-draft na Pinoy," Polog said.



(Next year, I will join the tryouts again. We will not stop until there is a Filipino drafted in the NBA 2K League.)

"Siyempre big organization na yan 'di ba? Ibang liga na 'yan. NBA 'yan e."

(That's a big organization. You're in a different league when you reach it. That's already the NBA.)

And Polog pulled no punches in predicting that a Filipino will soon step foot in the NBA 2K League.

"Positive ako na next year or next two years, may mada-draft na Pinoy. Kung hindi man ako 'yun, okay lang, masaya ako."

(I'm positive that next year or in the next two years, there will be a Filipino who will get drafted. If it would not be me, I would still be happy.)

"Kailangan talaga may mag-draft na Pinoy para siya na rin mag-pave way sa atin. Para makilala 'yung Pilipinas na magaling din talaga sa NBA 2K."

(There just needs to be a Filipino who will get drafted so he can pave the way for all of us. If that happens, the world will know the the Philippines also excels in NBA 2K.)

For Polog, the sky is the limit not just for the NBA 2K League but esports as a whole. (READ: From Uber driver to NBA pioneer: Shaka Browne dazzles as 2K League star)

To prove his point, the NBA 2K League now has 21 of 30 NBA teams with esports squads – an upgrade from the 17 teams in the inaugural season.

"Ang ganda ng future na nakikita ko sa esports, lalong lalo na sa ibang games, like mga Dota (Defense of the Ancients), LoL (League of Legends). Five to 10 years, parang sport na rin 'yung esports eh," he said.



(I can see a bright future for esports, especially in other games like Dota and LoL. Five to 10 years, esports will just be like real sports.)

"Itong NBA 2K, 5 years from now, mag-go-grow ito eh. Posible pa na magkaroon ng 2K League sa Asia, 'yun 'yung mga naririnig ko."

(I can see NBA 2K growing 5 years from now. From what I'm hearing, there could even be a 2K League here in Asia.) – Rappler.com