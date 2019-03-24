Luka Doncic drops a triple-double as the Mavs deal the Warriors their worst loss of the season

Published 1:58 PM, March 24, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Luka Doncic recorded a triple-double as the Dallas Mavericks handed the two-time defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors their worst loss of the season with a 126-91 blowout on Saturday, March 23 (Sunday, March 24, Manila time).

Doncic finished with a game high 23 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists and Nowitzki, who is likely in his final season, scored a season high 21 points for the visiting Mavs.

"The last few games I didn't have a good shooting rhythm," said the 40-year-old Nowitzki, who started after coming off the bench for most of the season. "Today, I had it early and often."

Germany's Nowitzki scored 10 of the game's first 16 points, helping Dallas seize a 14-2 early lead. He was cheered loudly in the introductions by the crowd at Oracle, which is scheduled to close at the end of the season.

The loss on their home floor came on a night when the Warriors chose to sit out Stephen Curry.

"I really enjoyed my time here. I played against some great players," said Nowitzki, adding he scored his first NBA basket at the venue.

Nowitzki had 5 three-pointers, Doncic and Maxi Kleber each drained 4 as Dallas outscored the Warriors 63-12 from beyond the arc to earn their first win in Golden State since 2012.

Kevin Durant had 25 points in 29 minutes for the Warriors, who had won 4 of their previous 5 games. Durant missed all 8 of his three-point attempts.

The 35-point margin of defeat was the largest of the season for Golden State, eclipsing a 33-point rout by the Boston Celtics.

"We just couldn't pull together after that slow start and we never could get any traction in the game," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. "So we just kind of flush this one down the toilet and move on to tomorrow, not much else to do."

The Mavericks had a 50-point win over Utah and a 38-pointer over Charlotte earlier in the season.

@swish41 pours in 5 threes en route to scoring a season-high 21 PTS for the @dallasmavs! #MFFL pic.twitter.com/UHEpzxF7Ht — NBA (@NBA) March 24, 2019

