The Hornets stage a 30-5 closeout to stun the Celtics while the Hawks escape the Sixers on rookie Trae Young's game-winner

Published 3:05 PM, March 24, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Kemba Walker scored 18 of his game-high 36 points in the 4th quarter and the Charlotte Hornets kept their slim playoff hopes alive by rallying to beat the Boston Celtics, 124-117, in NBA action on Saturday, March 23 (Sunday, March 24, Manila time).

Walker added 11 rebounds and 9 assists in his 23rd game this season scoring 30 or more points.

Rookie Miles Bridges scored a career-high 20 points for the Hornets, who closed the game with a huge 30-5 run.

Marvin Williams and Malik Monk added 13 points apiece and Dwayne Bacon scored 11 for the Hornets.

Charlotte won its second straight, improved to 33-39 on the season.

Kyrie Irving led Boston with 31 points. Jaylen Brown added 29 points and Marcus Morris 15 as the Celtics slipped to 5th in the East with a 43-30 record.

Atlanta also pulled off a huge upset as rookie Trae Young knocked in a last-second, go-ahead clutch basket as the Hawks snapped the Philadelphia 76ers' six-game winning streak with a 129-127 win.

Young buried the game-winning floater with 0.1 seconds left to cap a sensational performance of 32 points, 11 assists and 6 rebounds.

Jimmy Butler, whose layup tied the game at 127, missed a long attempt at the final buzzer.

Taurean Prince also fired 23 points for the Hawks, who are way out of the playoff picture at 12th place with a 26-48 slate.

Joel Embiid finished with 27 points and 12 rebounds while Butler scored 25 for the Sixers, who kept hold of the 3rd spot in the East at 47-26.

– Rappler.com