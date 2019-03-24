Luka Doncic boosts his bid for Rookie of the Year by leading the Mavericks to a surprising romp of reigning two-time NBA champion Warriors

Published 10:34 PM, March 24, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Luka Doncic continued to bolster his case for Rookie of the Year by powering Dallas Mavericks' shocking 125-91 blowout of the Golden State Warriors in the NBA on Saturday, March 23 (Sunday, March 24, Philippine time).

The Slovenian put up his sixth triple-double of the season as he torched the reigning two-time NBA champions at their own turf with 23 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

Elsewhere, Trae Young stunned the Philadelphia 76ers with the game-winning floater at the buzzer in Atlanta Hawks' 129-127 triumph.

Young, who is Doncic's closest competitor for the annual award, drained the shot with 0.1 second left to highlight his sterling outing of 32 points, 11 assists and 6 rebounds.

Game results

Dallas 125, Golden State 91

Atlanta 129, Philadelphia 127

Charlotte 124, Boston 117

Miami 113, Washington 108

Utah 114, Chicago 83

Portland 117, Detroit 112

Minnesota 112, Memphis 99

Sacramento 112, Phoenix 103

