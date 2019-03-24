WATCH: NBA game recap and highlights
MANILA, Philippines – Luka Doncic continued to bolster his case for Rookie of the Year by powering Dallas Mavericks' shocking 125-91 blowout of the Golden State Warriors in the NBA on Saturday, March 23 (Sunday, March 24, Philippine time).
The Slovenian put up his sixth triple-double of the season as he torched the reigning two-time NBA champions at their own turf with 23 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.
Elsewhere, Trae Young stunned the Philadelphia 76ers with the game-winning floater at the buzzer in Atlanta Hawks' 129-127 triumph.
Young, who is Doncic's closest competitor for the annual award, drained the shot with 0.1 second left to highlight his sterling outing of 32 points, 11 assists and 6 rebounds.
Game results
Dallas 125, Golden State 91 (READ: Mavericks whip Curry-less Warriors by 35 points)
Atlanta 129, Philadelphia 127 (READ: Hornets, Hawks shock heavyweights)
Charlotte 124, Boston 117
Miami 113, Washington 108
Utah 114, Chicago 83
Portland 117, Detroit 112
Minnesota 112, Memphis 99
Sacramento 112, Phoenix 103
– Rappler.com