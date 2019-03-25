The MVP candidate shines on both ends as Milwaukee claims its 55th win of the season

Published 10:48 AM, March 25, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Giannis Antetokounmpo tallied 26 points and 10 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks exacted revenge on the Cleveland Cavaliers, 127-105, on Sunday, March 24 (Monday, March 25, Philippine time).

Antetokounmpo missed 2 of the 3 previous games with an ankle injury and did not play 4 days ago when the Cavaliers beat the Bucks, 107-102.

He had a big impact on Sunday, adding 7 assists, blocking 4 shots and shooting 11-of-16 from the field in 32 minutes of playing time.

@Giannis_An34 leads the @Bucks to their 55th win of the season with 26 PTS, 10 REB, 7 AST, 4 BLK and NINE DUNKS! #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/MSZJT1rPW7 — NBA (@NBA) March 24, 2019

Milwaukee improved to an NBA-leading 55-19 record.

George Hill, who was traded to the Bucks by the Cavaliers in December, and Khris Middleton scored 17 points each while Brook Lopez scored all 14 of his points in the first half for Milwaukee.

Kevin Love finished with 2 -points, 19 rebounds and 4 three-pointers in the loss.

Jordan Clarkson scored 19 points and rookie Collin Sexton added 18 for the Cavs.

Milwaukee jumped out to an early 15-6 lead and never looked back. They led 68-55 at the half, going wire to wire for the win.

Elsewhere, Lou Williams scored 15 of his game-high 29 points in the 4th quarter as the Los Angeles Clippers won their fifth consecutive game with a 124-113 victory over the hapless New York Knicks.

Danilo Gallinari drained a clutch three-pointer in the 4th en route to a 26-point performance for the Clippers, who vaulted into sole possession of 5th place in the Western Conference.

The Clippers are trying to win as many games late in the season to improve their playoff position and avoid having to play a top-ranked team like the Golden State Warriors.

"We're ready to play whoever we end up playing," coach Doc Rivers said. "In the meantime, let's just keep winning games and everything will take care of itself."

The struggling Knicks have now reached 60 losses on the season. They have lost 4 straight and 12 of their last 13.

New York must win at least 3 of their 8 remaining games to avoid tying or exceeding the worst record (17-65) in team history.

The Clippers shot 44% and hit 15 three-pointers while beating the Knicks for the 13th time in 14 meetings. – Rappler.com