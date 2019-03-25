Warriors tighten their grip of the top spot in the Western Conference

Published 11:35 AM, March 25, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Golden State Warriors rebounded from a bitter loss with a 121-114 triumph over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, March 24 (Monday, March 25, Philippine time).

Coming off a 35-point thrashing from the Dallas Mavericks, the Warriors weathered the Pistons' fourth-quarter surge to tighten their grip of the top spot in the Western Conference.

Steph Curry finished with 26 points off 5 triples to go with 9 rebounds and 3 assists while Klay Thompson fired 24 points as the Warriors improved to 50-23 – half a game ahead of second-running Denver Nuggets.

The Warriors headed into the 4th quarter sitting on a comfortable 97-77 cushion before the Pistons slowly stormed their way back and narrowed the gap to as close as 6 points, 114-120, with less than 10 seconds left.

But the remaining time was not enough for the Pistons to complete the comeback as they dropped to 7th place in the Eastern Conference behind a 37-36 record.

Draymond Green and Kevin Durant each had 14 points and conjoined for 19 assists and 10 rebounds while Kevon Looney added 11 points in the win.

Blake Griffin paced the Pistons with 24 points, 8 assists and 6 rebounds while Luke Kennard chipped in 20 points. – Rappler.com