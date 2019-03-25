Although already eliminated from playoff contention, Los Angeles grinds it out to halt a five-game slide

Published 12:33 PM, March 25, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – LeBron James recorded his eighth triple-double of the season to lift the Los Angeles Lakers past the Sacramento Kings, 111-106, on Sunday, March 24 (Monday, March 25, Manila time).

James put up 29 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists, and 2 steals as the Lakers, who are already eliminated from playoff contention, halted a five-game skid by surviving a late scare from the Kings.

The Lakers were comfortably ahead 94-80 early in the 4th quarter until the Kings shaved their deficit to just 2 points off a Bogdan Bogdanovic triple with 17.9 seconds remaining, 104-106.

But James completely dashed the Kings' hopes of a comeback win by sinking 4 straight free throws.

Kyle Kuzma chalked up 29 points and 6 rebounds, JaVale McGee chipped in 17 points, 14 rebounds, and 5 blocks, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 16 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists in the win.

The Lakers, who will miss the postseason for the sixth straight season, improved to 32-41.

Marvin Bagley had 25 points and 11 rebounds to pace the Kings, who remained in contention for a playoff berth despite falling to 36-37.

Chances are slim, though, for the Kings to reach the playoffs since they are 6.5 games behind the San Antonio Spurs, who carry a 43-31 card for the eighth and last playoff spot in the Western Conference. – Rappler.com

