Published 4:34 PM, March 25, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Golden State Warriors have found their new NBA home.

From the Oracle Arena, the Warriors will now play their home games at the Chase Arena which is set to finish construction before the beginning of 2019-20 season.

The Warriors will see action at the 18,000-seater Chase Center for the first time in a preseason match against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 5.

It will be the first time in 48 years a professional basketball game will be held in San Francisco ever since the Oracle Arena, which is located in Oakland, has been the home for the Warriors starting the 1971-72 season.

The reigning two-time NBA champions, the Warriors are touted to win their third straight title this season before they grace the Chase Center. – Rappler.com