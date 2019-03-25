LeBron notches his eighth triple-double of the season as the Lakers end a five-game dry spell

Published 11:19 PM, March 25, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Los Angeles Lakers rediscovered their winning ways after staving off a late comeback from the Sacramento Kings, 111-106, on Sunday, March 24 (Monday, March 25, Philippine time).

LeBron James notched his eighth triple-double of the season by submitting 29 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists, and 2 steals to help Lakers end a five-game dry spell.

Elsewhere, James Harden did not have to maintain his torrid scoring pace as the Houston Rockets cruised to a 113-90 drubbing of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Harden, the reigning MVP and the league's leading scorer, put up 28 points – a far cry from his 118 combined points in the last two games.

Game results

LA Lakers 111, Sacramento 106 (READ: Lakers win again as LeBron torches Kings with triple-double)

Houston 113, New Orleans 90 (READ: Harden cools down but Rockets still beat Pelicans for playoff berth)

Golden State 121, Detroit 114 (READ: Curry heats up as Warriors fend off Pistons)

Milwaukee 127, Cleveland 105 (READ: Antetokounmpo, Bucks exact revenge vs Cavaliers)

Charlotte 115, Toronto 114

San Antonio 115, Boston 96

New York 124, LA Clippers 113

Indiana 124, Denver 88

– Rappler.com