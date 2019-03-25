Jeremy Lamb pulls off what is arguably the best game-winner of the NBA season with a Hail Mary shot from beyond halfcourt for the Hornets

Published 7:14 AM, March 26, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Jeremy Lamb stunned the Toronto Raptors with arguably the best game-winner of the season in Charlotte Hornets' wild 115-114 win on Sunday, March 24 (Monday, March 25, Philippine time).

With 3.1 seconds left and the Hornets trailing, it looked like all hope was lost for Lamb as chased for the ball beyond halfcourt after it was deflected by Pascal Siakam off the inbound.

But Lamb retrieved the ball just in time as he banked in a desperation three-pointer at the buzzer for the win, which improved the Hornets hopes of reaching the playoffs. (WATCH: NBA game recap and highlights)

Lamb's teammate Miles Bridges also made the highlight reel with a dunk while Shaun Livingston earned his spot with a left-handed jam over Blake Griffin in Golden State Warriors' 121-114 win over the Detroit Pistons. – Rappler.com