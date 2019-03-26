22-year-old Booker is only the fourth player in NBA history to post multiple 50-point games before his 23rd birthday

Published 1:31 PM, March 26, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Devin Booker exploded for 59 points on Monday, March 25, (Tuesday, March 26, Manila time), but could not prevent the Phoenix Suns suffering a blowout 125-92 defeat against the Utah Jazz.

Booker's brilliant half century of points that included 5 three-pointers as he drained 19-of-34 field goal attempts at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City.

The 22-year-old Booker is only the fourth player in NBA history to post multiple 50-point games before his 23rd birthday.

The Suns star joins an elite band of players which includes Rick Barry, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving.

Bookers' exploits were once again a futile gesture though for Phoenix, who remain anchored to the foot of the Western Conference standings with the second worst record in the league.

Phoenix are bottom with 15 wins and 58 defeats, second only to the hapless New York Knicks, who are propping up the Eastern Conference with just 14 wins and 60 losses.

Utah meanwhile remain firmly in the seeings race in the upper half of the Western Conference, with 44 wins and 30 defeats to move up to fifth place.