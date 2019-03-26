Orlando deals the Philadelphia 76ers a second straight loss

Published 2:28 PM, March 26, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Nikola Vucevic led the scoring with 28 points as the Orlando Magic sent the Philadelphia 76ers spinning to a second straight defeat in a 119-98 upset on Monday, March 25 (Tuesday, March 26, Manila time).

Vucevic dominated a Sixers line-up missing Ben Simmons through illness to finish with 11 rebounds and 4 assists as well as a double-digit points tally.

The victory left the Sixers in third place in the Eastern Conference standings with 47 wins against 27 defeats.

The Magic's fifth consecutive win has kept them firmly in the hunt for a playoff berth. Brian Hill's team now have the same number of wins (36) as Miami, who occupy the 8th and final playoff berth.

The two teams meet in Miami on Tuesday in a game that could ultimately decide Magic's chances of making the playoffs.

While Vucevic led the scoring for Orlando, the Montenegrin was backed by a 24-point display from Evan Fournier, while Michael Carter-Williams chipped in with 15 from the bench.

Orlando's defense, which has been the best in the league since the All-Star break, restricted the Sixers to just 6 three-pointers while forcing 15 turnovers.

The Sixers were forced to readjust after Simmons was ruled out with a stomach bug earlier Monday.

Joel Embiid led the Sixers with 20 points while Tobias Harris added 15 and Jimmy Butler 13. – Rappler.com