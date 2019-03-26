Jusuf Nurkic exits the game after suffering a brutal leg injury

Published 2:45 PM, March 26, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Portland Trail Blazers big man Jusuf Nurkic was stretchered off the court after suffering a brutal injury in the second overtime of their game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Nurkic was trying to tip in the ball before awkwardly falling to the ground, making his left leg bend in a horrific way.

The Nets and Blazers players rushed away from the 24-year old big man right after seeing the severity of his injury.

Jusuf Nurkic is being taken off on a stretcher after suffering a serious leg injury



Prayers up for Nurk pic.twitter.com/eFO8PSHnZ2 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 26, 2019

Medical personnel immediately carried off Bosnian center as the Portland crowd chants for the center, who finished with team-high of 32 points, 16 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 blocks and 2 steals in a 148-144 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night, March 25

Portland chanting for Jusuf Nurkić, who is down with serious leg injury pic.twitter.com/C9up9iRBpT — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) March 26, 2019

Portland, who’s also missing CJ McCollum’s service, have secured a playoff spot despite losing their Nurkic in process.

“It's tough, man. We fight so hard all season long and our starting center, one of our main guys, goes down. On a big night for us, going into the postseason, it looked bad. It's kind of discouraging to see that," said Damian Lilliard in a post-game interview.

"Especially with CJ [McCollum] being out, it's just another thing. More adversity, it seems like, at the wrong time. Like I said before, we've got to lean on each other even more. We've got to trust guys and count on guys to step up into his role and do it by committee."

Nurkic is having a career-best season, averaging 15.4 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game. – Leigh Nald Cabildo/Rappler.com