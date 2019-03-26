WATCH: NBA game recap and highlights
MANILA, Philippines – Here's the day's recap and other game highlights in the NBA!
Watch the Orlando Magic and the Memphis Grizzlies pull off upsets, and more thrilling action on Monday, March 25 (Tuesday, March 26, Manila time)
Game results
Orlando 119, Philadelphia 98 (READ: Magic's Vucevic casts a 28-point spell to stun Sixers)
Memphis 115, Oklahoma 103 (READ: New Grizzly leads Memphis' upset on Westbrook's Thunder)
Utah 125, Phoenix 92 (WATCH: Devin Booker scores 59 in Suns loss to Utah)
Portland 148, Brooklyn 144 (WATCH: Nurkic's horrific leg injury mars Blazers OT thriller)
– Rappler.com