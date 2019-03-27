In a game that pitted MVP contenders James Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo, it is Eric Bledsoe who owns the show

Published 7:20 PM, March 27, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Eric Bledsoe shone the brightest in a game that had the highly anticipated clash between MVP contenders James Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Bledsoe fired 23 points to go with 7 assists and 2 blocks as the NBA-leading Milwaukee Buckets pummelled the Houston Rockets, 108-94, on Tuesday, March 26 (Wednesday, March 27, Philippine time).

Elsewhere, the Los Angeles Clippers and the Boston Celtics both punched their tickets to the playoffs behind wins over the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Cleveland Cavaliers, respectively.

The Bledshow WENT OFF in the WIN with a team-high 23 points!! #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/aTOoS83KDy — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 27, 2019

Game results

Milwaukee 108, Houston 94 (READ: Bledsoe steals show in Giannis, Harden MVP showdown)

LA Clippers 122, Minnesota 11 (READ: Clippers, Celtics clinch playoff berths)

Boston 116, Cleveland 106

Orlando 104, Miami 99 (READ: Bosh 'at peace' with retirement as Heat retire his number)

Charlotte 125, San Antonio 116 (READ: Magic, Hornets boost playoff bids)

LA Lakers 124, Washington 106

Denver 95, Detroit 92

Sacramento 125, Dallas 121

Atlanta 130, New Orleans 120

Toronto 112, Chicago 103

