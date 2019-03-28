Check out an ice-cool maximum, a stunning block and a massive dunk

Published 9:40 AM, March 28, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – It may have been billed as the showdown between top MVP contenders James Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo, but the two NBA superstars’ teammates made sure to put on their own show.

Check out Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul make a mockery of the Milwaukee Bucks’ defense before knocking in an ice-cold three.

Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe – who had a scoring tear to power the Bucks win – also delivered on the defensive end with a huge block on Harden that smacked off the backboard.

And there’s even Houston big man Clint Capela, who slammed it home over Antetokounmpo from a no-look Harden pass. – Rappler.com