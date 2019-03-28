Kevin Durant misses only one shot all night and Steph Curry sizzles anew as the Warriors stay on top of the West

Published 11:03 AM, March 28, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – On his best shooting night, Kevin Durant made it look easy for the Golden State Warriors as the defending champions rolled past the Memphis Grizzlies, 118-103, in the NBA on Wednesday, March 27 (Thursday, March 28, Manila time).

Durant missed only one shot all night, pumping in 28 points on an impressive 12-of-13 shooting clip on top of 9 rebounds and 5 assists.

Steph Curry also shared scoring honors, finishing with a double-double of 28 points – 18 from beyond the arc – and 10 boards while dishing out 7 assists.

The playoff-bound Warriors improved to 51-23, half a game ahead of the Denver Nuggets (50-23) in the Western Conference.

A big night from some key players led the Dubs to a dub



Tonight's Game Rewind, presented by @verizon pic.twitter.com/L6kv4M8lb6 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 28, 2019

The Grizzlies, who are far off the playoff picture at 30-45, were in the thick of the fight before the Warriors dropped a 14-1 run in the final quarter to create separation.

DeMarcus Cousins also collected 16 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists for the Warriors, while Klay Thompson scored 13.

Jonas Valanciunas paced the Grizzlies with 27 points and 13 boards and Mike Conley added 22 points and 8 assists. – Rappler.com