Devin Booker makes back-to-back 50-point games, but both end up in losses

Published 2:24 PM, March 28, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Just after shooting the lights out in his last game, Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker erupted for 50 points against the Washington Wizards, but it resulted to another loss, 121-124, on Wednesday March 27 (Thursday, March 28, Manila time).

This is Booker's third 50-point game in his career, but all 3 scintillating personal performances were overshadowed by losses.

He becomes the first player in NBA history to lose the first 3 games in which he scored 50 points

But the 22-year-old is also the youngest player in NBA history with consecutive 50-point games and the fourth NBA player to post multiple 50-point games before his 23rd birthday.

Unlike the blowout loss to the Utah Jazz, Booker scored his 50th point to tie the game at 118-all and keep the Suns' hopes alive. But Thomas Bryant closed out the win for the Wizards.

The Suns are currently in the bottom of the Western Conference with just 17 wins this season. – Rappler.com