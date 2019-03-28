The Trail Blazers cruise to their fifth-straight victory with no hint that Nurkic's injury may derail their season

Published 2:27 PM, March 28, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – The Portland Trail Blazers put the trauma of Monday's horror injury to Jusuf Nurkic behind them to trounce the Bulls by 118-98 in Chicago.

Nurkic suffered two fractures in his left leg during Portland's overtime thriller against Brooklyn on Monday, a season-ending injury that dealt a cruel blow to the Blazers postseason hopes.

On Wednesday, March 27, however, Portland showed no hint that the injury may derail their season as they cruised to victory.

Seth Curry had 20 points while 5 other Portland players cracked double digits.

It was Portland's fifth-straight victory, continuing a fine run of form that has seen them win 8 of their last 10 games.

The hot streak has left Portland in third spot in the Western Conference, 3 wins adrift of second placed Denver. – Rappler.com