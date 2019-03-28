The Thunder rebound from a shock defeat with a convincing win over the Indiana Pacers

LOS ANGELES, USA – A 31-point haul from Paul George and a Russell Westbrook triple-double boosted Oklahoma City Thunder's playoff drive with a 107-99 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, March 27.

George led the scoring while New Zealander Steven Adams weighed in with 25 points and 12 rebounds as the Thunder rebounded from Monday's shock defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Westbrook meanwhile finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists to claim his 29th triple double of the season before a delighted home crowd at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

The 133rd triple of Westbrook's career now leaves him just 5 shy of Magic Johnson (138) for second place in the all-time rankings. Oscar Robertson leads the career triple standings with 181.

Oklahoma City had trailed 54-45 at the half but cut loose with a devastating burst of scoring in the third quarter, outscoring the Pacers by 31-15 to take a decisive lead.

The points blitz included a 24-0 run that left the Pacers scrambling to play catch-up.

Bojan Bogdanovic led the scoring for Indiana with 28 points while Domantas Sabonis had 18 from the bench. Mysles Turner was the next highest scorer with 12 points. – Rappler.com