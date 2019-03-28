Kevin Durant and Steph Curry lead the stellar performance of the Golden State All-Stars as the Warriors stay on top of the Western Conference

Published 7:41 PM, March 28, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Kevin Durant and Steph Curry teamed up for 56 points to lead the stellar performance of the Golden State Warriors' All-Stars against the Memphis Grizzlies,118-103, in the NBA on Wednesday, March 27 (Thursday, March 28, Manila time).

The playoff-bound Warriors kept hold of the top spot in the Western Conference with a 51-23 record, half a game ahead of the Denver Nuggets (50-23).

Portland also remained at 3rd place with a 47-27 slate as the Trail Blazers drubbed the Chicago Bulls, 118-98, minus injured star Jusuf Nurkic.

The Bosnian big man Nurkic suffered a horrific leg injury last Monday during the Blazers' double overtime escape versus the Nets.

– Rappler.com