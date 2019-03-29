James Harden and the Rockets deal the Nuggets a 27-point whipping in the duel between West contenders

Published 11:58 AM, March 29, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – James Harden scored 38 points to led the Houston Rockets to a 112-85 victory over the Denver Nuggets in a battle of NBA Western Conference contenders on Thursday, March 28 (Friday, March 29, Manila time).

Reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Harden added 6 rebounds and 6 assists in 32 minutes on the floor as the Rockets blew past a Nuggets team boasting the second-best record (50-24) in the West behind the reigning champion Golden State Warriors (51-23).

"I think it's important for our confidence, our rhythm, our chemistry," said Rockets center Clint Capela, who added 17 points with 15 rebounds. "We did a good job tonight to keep them under 25 points a quarter.

Eric Gordon added 18 points and Austin Rivers chipped in 15 for the Rockets, who outscored the Nuggets 40-19 in the 2nd quarter to seize control of the contest.

Jamal Murray led the Nuggets with 20 points while Nikola Jokic and Monte Morris scored 16 each.

The Rockets – who kept the 4th spot with a 48-28 record – held the Nuggets to a 37% shooting clip. – Rappler.com