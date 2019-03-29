Dwyane Wade and the Heat trip the Mavs to reclaim the No. 8 spot in the East

Published 1:32 PM, March 29, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – The Miami Heat, coming off a loss to Orlando on Tuesday, got themselves back in playoff position at No. 8 with a 105-99 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA on Thursday, March 28 (Friday, March 29, Manila time)

Goran Dragic marked his return to Miami's starting lineup with a triple-double of 23 points, 11 assists and 12 rebounds.

It was the Slovenian guard's first triple-double with the Heat and his first since he was with the Houston Rockets in 2010-11.

"I would never bet against him as a competitor," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "We needed some inspirational performances tonight."

23 PTS | 12 REB | 11 AST@Goran_Dragic records his second career triple-double in the @MiamiHEAT win vs. DAL! #HeatCulture pic.twitter.com/YOoW4s0aga — NBA (@NBA) March 29, 2019

The triple-double also gave Dragic bragging rights over the Mavericks' Slovenian rookie sensation Luka Doncic, who finished with 19 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists.

It was a first NBA clash between the two players who teamed up to lead Slovenia to the 2017 Euro Basket title.

Veteran Dwyane Wade scored 6 of his 11 points in the 4th quarter.

The Heat moved up to No. 8 in the East at 37-38, but closely behind them are the Orlando Magic (37-39) and the Charlotte Hornets (35-39).

Although the Mavs have struggled on the road, they led 29-26 after one quarter and 59-49 at halftime.

The Heat knotted the score at 62-62 early in the 3rd, but Dallas had edged ahead 82-75 going into the final frame before Miami managed to seal the win.

"This group has some character and we had to really reveal a lot of that in the second half," Spoelstra said. – Rappler.com