The Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers forge dominant wins to continue lording it over the East

Published 3:57 PM, March 29, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – The playoff bound Toronto Raptors encountered little resistance from the Knicks in a 117-92 victory in NBA action in New York on Thursday, March 28 (Friday, March 29, Manila time).

Forward Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with 31 points as Toronto improved to 53-23 – 2nd in the East behind the Milwaukee Bucks, who improved to 57-19 with a 128-118 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

But the Bucks got a jolt as MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo hit the floor and grabbed his right ankle after a fourth-quarter dunk.

Antetokounmpo, who scored 34 points, departed the contest. He missed two games last week after spraining the same ankle in a game against Philadelphia, but said he wants to try to play through into the playoffs.

"I'm definitely working on it, trying to get it healthy, stronger," Antetokounmpo said. "Usually when you sprain your ankle, you stay out for 2, 3, 4 games. But I don't like missing games. I've got to work through it while playing."

The Philadelphia 76ers strengthened their hold on the 3rd seed in the East with a 123-110 victory over Brooklyn that saw the Nets slip a notch to 7th – the penultimate playoff spot.

Joel Embiid scored 39 points, pulled down 13 rebounds and handed out 6 assists, making 3 of his 4 attempts from three-point range.

The Detroit Pistons found themselves in 6th in the East after a valuable 115-98 victory over the Orlando Magic – who dropped out of a playoff spot into 9th place with the defeat coupled with the Miami Heat's 105-99 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

Andre Drummond scored 18 points and grabbed 18 rebounds, out-playing Magic All-Star center Nikola Vucevic.

The Pistons, who had lost 6 of 9 games, snapped a three-game losing streak and they also take the season series against the Magic 3 games to one – a playoff tiebreaker advantage.

Elsewhere, the Utah Jazz's playoff berth was confirmed thanks to the Sacrament Kings' 121-118 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

– Rappler.com