It's a good night for many NBA playoff-bound teams as they carve out dominant victories

Published 8:38 PM, March 29, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – It was a good night for many NBA playoff-bound teams on Thursday, March 28 (Friday, March 29, Manila time).

The top 3 teams in the Eastern Conference – the Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers – carved out dominant wins to strengthen their hold of the leader board.

Giannis Antetokounmpo fired 34 points to tow the Bucks past the Los Angeles Clippers, 128-118; Pascal Siakam shot 31 to lead the Raptors over the New York Knicks, 117-92; and Joel Embiid posted a double-double of 39 points and 13 rebounds in the Sixers'123-110 victory against the Brooklyn Nets.

Reigning MVP James Harden also had a big game, tallying 38 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists in 32 minutes to lead the Houston Rockets to a 112-85 victory over the Denver Nuggets in a duel between West contenders.

Game results

Houston 112, Denver 85

Miami 105, Dallas 99

San Antonio 116, Cleveland 110

Milwaukee 128, LA Clippers 118

Toronto 117, New York 92

Philadelphia 123, Brooklyn 110

Detroit 115, Orlando 98

New Orleans 121, Sacramento 118

– Rappler.com