Published 9:01 AM, March 30, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Leading MVP contenders Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and James Harden of the Houston Rockets throw down some vicious slams in powering their teams to separate NBA wins.

Check out the “Greek Freak” burying a monster dunk while also coming up with a huge block in another play that set up the Bucks attack against the Los Angeles Clippers.

A Harden jam also highlights the reigning MVP’s 38-point outburst in the Rockets’ easy blasting of the Denver Nuggets. – Rappler.com