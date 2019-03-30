The Celtics superstar buries a driving layup with 0.5 seconds left to cap a stellar 30-point performance

Published 11:22 AM, March 30, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Kyrie Irving buried a driving layup with 0.5 seconds left as the Boston Celtics slipped past the Indiana Pacers, 114-112, in an NBA thriller on Friday, March 29 (Saturday, March 30, Manila time).

The game-winner capped Irving’s stellar performance of 30 points, 5 assists and 3 steals.

With the key win, the Celtics tied the Pacers for 4th place with identical 45-31 records in the Eastern Conference.

Al Horford also delivered 19 points and 7 rebounds for the Celtics, who gained a 2-1 series lead – and for now, homecourt advantage – against the Pacers, their likely playoff opponent.

Jaylen Brown scored 16, while Aron Baynes had a double-double of 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Celtics.

Bojan Bogdanovic dropped 27 points to lead the Pacers, who had a shot at breaking the 112-112 deadlock in the closing seconds but Thaddeus Young’s layup attempt fell short.

Young finished with 18 points and 9 rebounds as Myles Turner also chipped in 15 points and 11 boards. – Rappler.com